itel Mobiles Partners With Indus OS to Aim For Software Differentiation

itel Mobile, part of Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, on Monday announced its partnership with the home-grown operating system Indus OS. Through the partnership, itel Mobile is looking at introducing software differentiation in the Indian smartphone market, something which it believes holds the key to future success. "Our association with Indus OS is another step in this direction. It is currently the only smartphone platform in India to support 12 different regional languages and has been developing more features designed to meet the requirements of Indian users," itel Mobile India CEO Sudhir Kumar said in a statement.The partnership will see Indus App Bazaar on several new itel smartphones. With its first international smartphone brand partnership with itel Mobile, Indus will look to grow its user base of 8 million at an accelerated pace by leveraging itel's market presence. "As we look to offer the Indus experience to wider audiences, our association with itel takes us a step closer towards our goal of reaching a user base of 100 million by 2020," added Rakesh Deshmukh, Cofounder and CEO of Indus OS.