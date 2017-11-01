itel S21 With Dual Selfie-Camera Launched For Rs 5,999

itel Mobile has launched its dual-aperture camera smartphone, S21. As per itel, S21 is India’s first smartphone under Rs 6,000 that offers a dual front camera setup. The company targets the smartphone's sales towards the young generation, aiming to offer an improved selfie experience at its budget with the dual camera setup that comprises of a 5-megapixel and another 2-megapixel lens. The camera also comes with a wider aperture to enable group selfies.The itel s21 comes with a metal body and sports a 5-inch IPS screen. It is powered by a 64-bit, Mediatek quad-core processor. Along with a 1 GB RAM, the device comes with 16GB of internal memory which is further expandable to 32GB. The smartphone is 4G VoLTE and ViLTE-enabled and runs on Android 7.0 (Nougat). The S21 carries an 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and face detection feature. It offers features like a fingerprint sensor, itel Smart Phone Manager and dual social media accounts support.The itel smartphone is available across India in three colour variants: Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, and Elegant Black, at a price of Rs 5,999.