iWave Announces Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SMARC System-On-Module

iWave Systems Technologies has announced a SMARC System-On-Module (SOM) based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 embedded platform. The SMARC compatible Snapdragon 820 SOM supports 3GB DDR3 RAM, 32GB eMMC Flash and micro SD card with expandable memory options. The module integrates Gigabit Ethernet PHY, USB HUB, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, BT4.1 and GPS GNSS receiver on the SOM.The Snapdragon 820 embedded platform integrates the 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo CPU with operating frequency up to 2.2GHz. The platform also includes the Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU for immersive visual graphics, Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP, H.265 4K60 decode & 4K30 encode, 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra ISP, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, as well as the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem and 2x2 11ac Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO.The high-performance Snapdragon 820 embedded platform based SMARC SOM brings new opportunities for developing variety of multimedia and graphic centric applications such as Computer Vision, Video analytics, 3D gaming, Connected home & Entertainment, 4K Digital signage, high end wearables, Network Camera, Advanced HMI, drones, and more.With the 82mmx50mm size, the SOM is fully compatible with SMARC 2.0 standard. The Snapdragon 820 embedded platform peripheral interfaces are available in the SMARC Edge connector as per the SMARC specification.iWave systems also support Snapdragon 820 embedded platform SMARC development kit with Android BSP. The development kit is useful tool for initial product development and helps customers realizing the end products quickly using the Snapdragon 820 SMARC SOM.