Jet White Apple iPhone to Release Soon?

Rumours are hinting at Apple Inc's new jet white iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple's own brand - Beats had posted a photo that appeared to a jet white version of this year's flagship iPhone.

Read more: Apple Officials to Meet Govt on January 25 for Make in India

The image has a pair of black Beats Studio wireless headphones placed beside the 'white' iPhone 7.

Read more: Apple, Google Asked to Remove Linkedin from App Stores by Russia

Some reports, however, suggest that the picture features the silver iPhone 7 that looks washed out and nothing else.

Rumour mills were abuzz in November when Mac Otakara - a Japanese blog - had claimed that Apple is likely to release a glossy jet white variant of iPhone 7. Also, in December, Sonny Dickson released a short video of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus rear casings done up in glossy white.

Could this be the Jet White iPhone 7? pic.twitter.com/pHoDiZ63ON — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 27, 2016

Most likely, Apple will bring out a white version for a next-generation model, given the fact that this year's jet black version proved to be an instant hit.

Read more: Vodafone Users Will Get Unlimited Data For 1 Hour; Here is How?

Apple iPhone 7 was launched in September 2016. The phone comes with a 4.7-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 750 pixels by 1334 pixels at a PPI of 326 pixels per inch.