Jet White Apple iPhone to Release Soon?

News18.com

First published: January 9, 2017, 9:34 AM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago
The Apple iPhone 6S and 6S Plus are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. (Image: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)

Rumours are hinting at Apple Inc's new jet white iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple's own brand - Beats had posted a photo that appeared to a jet white version of this year's flagship iPhone.

The image has a pair of black Beats Studio wireless headphones placed beside the 'white' iPhone 7.

Some reports, however, suggest that the picture features the silver iPhone 7 that looks washed out and nothing else.

Rumour mills were abuzz in November when Mac Otakara - a Japanese blog - had claimed that Apple is likely to release a glossy jet white variant of iPhone 7. Also, in December, Sonny Dickson released a short video of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus rear casings done up in glossy white.

Most likely, Apple will bring out a white version for a next-generation model, given the fact that this year's jet black version proved to be an instant hit.

Apple iPhone 7 was launched in September 2016. The phone comes with a 4.7-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 750 pixels by 1334 pixels at a PPI of 326 pixels per inch.

