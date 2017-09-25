JioPhone First Impressions Video Review

The JioPhone with the entire gamut of online services for a price of Rs 1,500 is a digital hope for people who cannot afford the luxury of Internet. “India has 78 crore phones out of which 50 crores are feature phones and this is digital disempowerment and unfairness must end,” said Reliance Industry Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the Reliance AGM in July.For those of you, who are already using an Android smartphone, the Jio Phone could mean very less. But for 50 crore feature phone users in the country, the Jio Phone is the digital hope to enjoy the Internet.Additionally, JioPhone supports NFC payments. This means the majority of the population is ‘future-proof’ when digital payments finally take off in the country. There is Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay as well. But these are only available in expensive handsets. NFC payments in JioPhone could put to shame all budget Android smartphones.(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)