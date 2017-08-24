JioPhone: List of Benefits That Reliance JioPhone Users Will Get

Reliance JioPhone will be up for pre-bookings starting 5:30 pm today. The latest feature phone by Reliance has been made in India, by Indians and for India. Already a massive buzz is surrounding the revolutionary device, thanks to the effective price of Rs 0 at which Reliance is making the phone available. Apart from the price, the specifications of the JioPhone are also one of a kind, providing the benefits of a smartphone in the form of a feature phone. Additionally, Reliance is offering attractive benefits along with its JioPhone, in the form of unlimited voice calling and data plans. Here are all the offers that the JioPhone users will be able to avail along with the device.First and foremost is the unlimited voice calling that the JioPhone offers. Reliance has promised that voice calling will always be free on the JioPhone. Second, Reliance Jio will offer access to unlimited data on the JioPhone. The unlimited data plan for JioPhone users is being available at a minimalistic price. The monthly plan for free voice and unlimited data can be availed at a price of Rs 153 per month, that is one-thirtieth the price of existing industry offerings.Third, Reliance Jio is also introducing 2 sachets - a weekly plan for Rs 53 and a 2-day plan for Rs 23, that provide similar value. These plans are aimed to increase the ease of access to the Jio services for all the users.Fourth, the JioPhone comes pre-loaded with the Jio suite of apps for messaging, entertainment, etc. especially Jio TV which features more than 400 live TV channels as well as JioMusic and JioCinema, which give access to the latest in entertainment in multiple regional languages. It will also include some of the most popular instant messaging and social networking apps, to ensure consumers continue to enjoy the best services.All in all, this breakthrough and revolutionary device named JioPhone along with Jio’s disruptive tariff will cater to the 1.2 Billion Indians and help them advance towards a Digital Life.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)