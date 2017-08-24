JioPhone Pre-Bookings Start 5:30 PM Today: Know All About The Latest Reliance Feature Phone

The latest disruptive product by Reliance Industries, the JioPhone will be up for pre-bookings starting 5:30 pm today. The much-awaited JioPhone will power the 500 Million feature phone users in India towards a Digital life. First unveiled at the Reliance Industries AGM back in July, the JioPhone will be available to customers on a 'first come first serve' basis at an effective price of Rs 0. To avoid potential misuse of this offer, customers are required to pay a one-time security deposit of Rs 1,500 which is fully refundable.Looking at the specifications of the JioPhone, the new feature phone by Reliance comes with 4G VoLTE support in the shape of a feature phone. It has a bar design, with a 2.4-inch QVGA display that is not touch sensitive. The phone also has an Alphanumeric keypad and a dedicated button for Torchlight. The JioPhone also comes with a 3.5mm audio-jack for plugging in your headphones. There is a microphone, a speaker and support for FM Radio. The device also comes preloaded with 22 Indic languages that it can recognise and the voice command feature on it can also be used in all those languages. You will be able to browse the internet also on the JioPhone at 4G speeds and on Jio network. The device also comes preloaded with Jio Apps on it. Made mandatory by the government, the JioPhone also comes with an SOS button. The company has also promised that the device will also come with NFC capabilities for digital payments as well as for casting content on a different screen.JioPhone will be available for pre-booking starting 5:30 pm on August 24, 2017, on Jio.com. The device will be made available to the consumers that have pre-booked starting from the first week of September 2017.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited).