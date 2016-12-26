»
Josh Mobiles Launches Budget Phone 'Mint' Focusing on Tier 2 And Tier 3 Cities

First published: December 26, 2016, 5:49 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
Josh mobiles launched their budget phone 'Mint' for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. (Image: Josh Mobiles)

Josh Mobiles recently introduced an entry level mobile phone named ‘Mint’ aiming to expand its foothold in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

With Compact design and bold looks, Mint sports a curvy polished body. It comes with a 1.8inch screen display and a VGA Camera which supports video recording.

The Dual Sim phone features auto call recording facility and is enabled with Bluetooth and GPRS.

Additional features such as wireless FM radio with recording are also supported by the phone. The phone offers an 8GB memory support.

Mint is powered by a 1000Mah battery and comes with a built-in LED torch.

Priced at Rs 995, Josh Mint is available in Black and White variants in retail and etail stores in India.

