Josh Mobiles Launches Budget Phone 'Mint' Focusing on Tier 2 And Tier 3 Cities
Josh mobiles launched their budget phone 'Mint' for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. (Image: Josh Mobiles)
Josh Mobiles recently introduced an entry level mobile phone named ‘Mint’ aiming to expand its foothold in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
With Compact design and bold looks, Mint sports a curvy polished body. It comes with a 1.8inch screen display and a VGA Camera which supports video recording.
Also read: Bharat Stage IV Compliant 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Launched
The Dual Sim phone features auto call recording facility and is enabled with Bluetooth and GPRS.
Additional features such as wireless FM radio with recording are also supported by the phone. The phone offers an 8GB memory support.
Mint is powered by a 1000Mah battery and comes with a built-in LED torch.
Priced at Rs 995, Josh Mint is available in Black and White variants in retail and etail stores in India.
Also read: Honor India to Launch Affordable 'Swag Phone' With Dual Rear Cameras Soon
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'