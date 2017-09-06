Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global Talks About Nokia 8's Bothie
At the recent Nokia 8 launch in London, we caught up with Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global who tells us why the 'Bothie' camera feature is the next big thing on the Nokia 8.
Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global on Nokia 8. (Image: News18.com)
HMD Global which is the house of Nokia phones unveiled the Nokia 8 at an event in London last month. Nokia 8 is the flagship phone from Nokia that will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and a vertically placed primary camera. The Nokia 8 comes with a 6000 series aluminium body and has four colour options to it. Two are glossy finish and two are matte finish. The colours that are available are Polished Copper, Polished Blue, Tempered blue and Steel. The device also comes with OZO audio that lets you capture surround audio quality for video recording. The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch 2K display with brightness levels as high as 700 nits. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 3090 mAh battery. The device is expected to come to India in early October 2017. At the launch event, we caught up with Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global, who tells us what's so special about the 2017 flagship smartphone from HMD Global. He also gives us a demo for the 'Bothie' camera app feature on the device. Watch on.
Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global on Nokia 8
Nokia 8 is also a device that is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. One of the major USP of the device is the dual-camera setup at the back of the Nokia 8. The modules come with optical image stabilisation and also a laser range finder to make the device focus fast on moving objects. The dual-cameras and the front camera on the Nokia 8 also use Zeiss optics. The dual-camera setup comes with regular things link a Bokeh effect and an effective resolution of 13-megapixel for an image with an aspect ratio of 4:3. The camera is also capable of shooting 4K videos. What’s new on the Nokia 8’s dual-camera setup is a Dual-Sight camera mode. What it does is that it splits the display into two and give you frames for both the rear and the front camera. This makes the person who’s capturing an image or a video also participate in capturing memories. Another interesting thing is that you can also live stream your video recording on Facebook as well as on YouTube right from the camera app. This is what guys at HMD say is the birth of Bothie. The camera is quite capable in terms of capturing images and recording videos. Also the front camera on the Nokia 8 also sports the same module that’s on the primary camera. This ensures selfies that are as crisp and detailed as images that are captured from the rear camera of this device.
Read the full first impressions review of the Nokia 8 here.
Watch: Nokia 8 First Impressions Review | Nokia's Flagship Phone For 2017
