'Jumanji' VR Experience to Work on Facebook Soon: Report
Professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson tweeted: "Check out this cool, new technology that we are proud to launch with Facebook and Oculus!!
After adding 360 videos to "News Feeds" in 2016, Facebook has now begun testing virtual reality (VR) experiences in the users' news feeds. It will reportedly begin with the upcoming "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" film that runs in VR headsets, on mobile phones, desktop and on Facebook. "The experience, which was also co-developed by Avatar Labs and the Facebook Creative Shop, lets users embark on a kind of 360-degree treasure hunt," Variety.com reported late on Friday.
"On the surface, it's your typical promotional VR experience, meant to give users a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film," the report added. Professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson tweeted: "Check out this cool, new technology that we are proud to launch with Facebook and Oculus!! "'JUMANJI' is the first film to have it's own interactive 360 VR experience with Facebook, and with that, we're bringing you right inside the game."
The social media giant already supports 4K resolutions in its live 360 videos. The platform now has 2.07 billion monthly active users -- an increase of 16 percent year-over-year (YoY). The growth is 3.19 percent compared to last quarter's 2.006 billion and it grew at 3.4 percent.
