Kalinga Institute Student Sumitra Nayak Nominated for Children's Peace Prize

Seventeen-year old Sumitra Nayak from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has been nominated for the coveted 2017 International Children's Peace Prize along with nine others. The nominees of 2017 exhibit the quality of being changemakers.Sumitra, a rugby player from KISS, has been nominated for her stubborn attitude towards any predicament. Despite indescribable hurdles that appeared on her way, she didn't give up and rather emerged as a role model for others. She was invited to deliver a Ted Talk in Pune last year, where she was hailed as a 'dreamer, achiever and a trend setter.'She was born in Odisha's Jajpur district and lived under abject poverty, barely surviving on two-square meals a day. Her father was a drunkard, used to return home late and often torture her mother, both mentally and physically.When Sumitra's mother couldn't bear anymore, she fled to Bhubaneswar with Sumitra who was then only four years old. Unable to find any suitable job initially, Sumitra's mother, Gayatri, was compelled to work as a maid for long hours, in order to nurture her children.While working at one of the houses, Gayatri learnt about KISS, founded by Prof. Achyuta Samanta, and enrolled Sumitra in 2008. Sumitra was instantly drawn to a 'strange game,' at the behest of her friends, which was called 'rugby,' and soon she adored the game and started to practice in 2009. In 2012, she played her first state-level match.Two years later, she participated in the U-13 Women's Rugby World Cup, followed by the National Championship and the National School Games. She helped her team clinch bronze medal in the Asian Girls Rugby Sevens (U-18) held in Dubai last year.Sumitra, a first year graduation student, has been training her juniors since the Tour-aid Under 13 Girls International Rugby Tournament in London where she led the team to victory.The Kids Rights Foundation will award the International Children's Peace Prize 2017 on 4 December, 2017. In fact, this prize is awarded annually to a child who fights courageously for children's rights. The prize was introduced by Kids Rights that works with children to create a world in which their rights are guaranteed and they are enabled to realize their great potential.