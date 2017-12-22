Karbonn K9 Music 4G smartphone Launched For Rs 4990
Karbonn K9 Music 4G smartphone comes with dual speakers and the users will receive three months of Saavn Pro subscription.
Domestic smartphone maker Karbonn has launched its latest budget smartphone Karbonn K9 Music 4G for Rs 4,990. As the name suggests K9 Music 4G is smartphone dedicated to audio aspects. The device comes with dual speakers and the users will receive three months of Saavn Pro subscription. The smartphone will be available in Blue and Champagne colour variants are available for sale via offline retail stores across the country.
In terms of specifications, Karbonn K9 Music 4G sports a 5-inch FWVGA display with a resolution of 854x480 pixels. The device houses 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The device is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. In terms of optics, Karbonn K9 Music 4G features an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and an LED flash and a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The device houses a 2,200 mAh battery and offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB, and OTG support.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
