Karbonn Launches Four New 4G Variant Smartphones

Domestic smartphone maker Karbonn Mobiles on Friday launched four new 4G enabled smartphones at affordable prices.

The newly launched devices "Karbonn Aura Note 4G" and "K9 Viraat 4G" with 5.5-inches HD display are priced at Rs 6,490 and Rs 5,790 respectively.

"Karbonn Aura Note 4G" and "K9 Viraat 4G" are powered by 1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor that runs on a Mediatek MT6737 chipset and sports 5 MP front and an 8 MP rear camera.

The other two smartphones, "K9 Smart 4G" and "Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G" with 5-inches display are priced at Rs 5,090 and Rs 5,790 respectively.

"K9 Smart 4G" runs on a 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Mediatek processor along with Mali-T720 GPU and 1GB of RAM. On the camera front, it has 5 MP camera on both the rear and front.

"Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G" comes packed with an internal memory of 8GB ROM and 1GB RAM. It also offers with 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera.

With the aim to connect the next billion customers under the smartphone telephony, the range aims to simplify the 4G experience of the user to facilitate easy adoption, the company said in a statement.

The smartphones are available on both online and offline stores.

