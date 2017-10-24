Tech
Karbonn Launches New Phone 'Titanium Jumbo': Price, Specifications

Karbonn 'Titanium Jumbo' is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 64GB. It comes with 4000 mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Updated:October 24, 2017, 4:58 PM IST
Karbonn Launches New Phone 'Titanium Jumbo': Price, Specifications (photo for representation, image: Karbonn)
Domestic handset maker Karbonn Mobiles on Tuesday launched its new smartphone "Titanium Jumbo" priced at Rs 6,490. The device with a 5-inch screen with HD IPS display sports 13MP rear camera with LED flash and 8MP front camera.

Titanium Jumbo, with the aim to provide smart and simple telephony experience, is a tough competitor for its counterparts and a delight for all the consumers belonging to diverse segments, the company said in a statement.

It is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 64GB. It comes with 4000 mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat.
Titanium Jumbo is currently available in black and champagne across leading retail stores.

