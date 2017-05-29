Kaspersky Lab Appoints Stephan Neumeier as MD - Asia Pacific

Global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has appointed Stephan Neumeier as Managing Director of Kaspersky Lab Asia Pacific, effective from Monday.

He will replace Maxim Mitrokhin who will return to his previous role as Operations Director.

Neumeier has been tasked with strengthening partner relationships, extending the company's retail footprint and driving business development to meet growing business and consumer needs for effective cyber protection.

"The swift and comprehensive analysis of Kaspersky Lab on the recent massive 'WannaCrypt' ransomware attack is a validation of the company's dedication towards ensuring its support to its partners and customers across the globe and this is something that I am excited to be a part of," Neumeier said in a statement.

Prior to joining the Moscow-headquartered Kaspersky Lab, Neumeier held several channel senior leadership roles in Unify, Avaya, San Disk and McAfee.

"We are confident that he will be able to help our partners in the region grow further and faster, building stronger and more successful client and partner relationships," added Alexander Moiseev, Chief Sales Officer, Kaspersky Lab.

