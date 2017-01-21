Kodak HD LED TV Range Makes Its Offline Debut at Retail Stores

Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a Kodak brand licensee, today made its offline debut with over 400 selling points (retail stores), with the aim to capture 10% market share in Gujarat by 2020.

According to the Consumer Electronics & Appliances Manufacturers’ Association (CEAMA) approximately, 14.5 million television sets were sold in India in 2015, of which 12 million were LCDs and LEDs.

In Financial Year 2014, the 32 inches to 40 inches LED television segment accounted for a lion’s share of about 63 percent of the overall sales in the LED market.

Although sales of LCD and LED TV sets have grown 28 percent annually in the last five years, flat panel TVs are yet to replace CRTs completely.

Commenting on the development, Avneet Singh Marwah, Director, SPPL said, “We aim to capture a market share of about 10 % in Gujarat by 2020. Ahmedabad will be our pilot project in terms of this Omni-channel expansion and we hope to replicate this success in other vital markets in the coming months.”

The KODAK HD LED TV brand was launched by SPPL in India in August 2016 through online e-commerce platforms (Shopclues, Amazon, Paytm & Flipkart). The initial product line-up comprised of five HD LED TVs varying over a range of 32, 40 and 50 inches.

The range of Kodak TVs starts at Rs 23,999 for the KODAK 40 FHDX900S model and Rs 40,990 for the KODAK 50FHDXSMART model.

Also read: LeEco Soon to Unveil Next Gen - Super4 X - ecoTVs