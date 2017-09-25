Kodak HD LED TVs Marked Its Debut on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day

India’s prominent manufacturer of TVs and electronics, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a Kodak brand licensee, marked its debut on Flipkart's annual Big Billion Day sale. The 5 day, Flipkart Big Billion Day sale started at midnight on September 20th, ended on September 24th.With the festive season around the corner, Kodak HD LED TV has brought to its users, deals and discounts, on products, ranging from 14% to 28% off. In addition to this, it also offered special deals such as no cost EMI’s and exchange offers starting from Rs 8,000 going up to Rs 22,000.Mr Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics, Kodak HD LED TV India said, “Flipkart is our biggest online partner and this is our debut on 'Big Billion Day' sale. We have received an overwhelming response from our online consumers. Flipkart has provided a great opportunity for people to buy consumer electronics at incredible prices and at their convenience. We are glad to receive such a positive response, across the e-commerce platform”.