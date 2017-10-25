Konica Minolta Accurio Press Series Launched in India

Konica Minolta has launched its Accurio Press C6100 Series of colour production printers, which are designed to support a highly responsive print room environment. The AccurioPress C6100 Series is now available in the 85 ppm C6085 and the 100 ppm C6100. The series has been created to handle large, repeat, print volumes. The Accurio Press Series C6100/C6085 is a comprehensive and fully modular line of digital printing technologies & solutions, digital press suites, software and cloud-based tool. The Accurio Press series aims to support business growth by expanding its printing services, automating efficiency, raising output quality and lowering costs.Yoshinori Koide, Director said: “Customers including graphic communication providers, CRDs and Print Service Provider’s operations will all benefit from these simply efficient presses. This new generation of true production systems has been designed to ensure improved uptime and deliver even higher quality printed materials with greater reliability and stability.”The automated features of the Accurio Press C6100 include automated colour adjustment, skill-less operation, constant control of gradation and front-to-back registration. Enhanced functions, including stabilised paper feeding, support a wide range of paper weights from 52 gsm to 400 gsm, plus embossed paper, encouraging broader production possibilities. Other enhancements include low-cost envelope printing, via a dedicated fusing unit – all of these features targeted at growing printers’ business. Koide adds “With the Integrated Quality Optimizer Unit they overcome some of the biggest pain points in digital print production such as time-consuming front to back registration, extensive colour set-up and complex paper set-up operations which are now something in the past.”Reliability and stability are further enhanced by Simitri HD E toner for higher offset-like natural textures while lower temperature fusing reduces damage to paper resulting in higher quality finishes and improved environmental performance. “The new series also delivers a top-class monthly duty cycle while parts have a long life,” adds Koide. “Collectively all these innovations have been combined into our fastest and most efficient and automated press yet. The third generation of the machine has been launched to help operations enhance their bottom-line with a production press that offers maximum uptime and job flexibility for more profit in the print room.”