Konica Minolta Launches Cloud-Based Data Management System

Japanese technology company Konica Minolta launched e-bizVAULT, a cloud-based web Document Management System (DMS) solution which offers support for popular browsers and mobile devices.

"e-bizVAULT protects organisations against data loss, system failure and unauthorised system access. It is also accessible on a notebook, in the organisation's network, over the web, in the cloud or in a smartphone as well as a tablet, ensuring maximum agility for a business," the company said in a statement.

The solution also eliminates the need for setting up servers or configuring applications for a business, reducing expenditures significantly.

"e-bizVAULT is a perfect offering for organisations eyeing a scalable and secure DMS solution over the cloud to fetch more agility and operational efficiency. It will also help businesses reduce their operating expenditures significantly," said Yuji Nakata, Managing Director at Konica Minolta India.