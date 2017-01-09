»
Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Launches First Chinese Commercial Mission

First published: January 9, 2017, 2:24 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov )

A Chinese rocket Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) sent three satellites into space in its first commercial mission on Monday.

The rocket, carrying the satellite JL-1 and two CubeSats XY-S1 and Caton-1, blasted off from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu at around 12.11 p.m. (Beijing Time), reports Xinhua news agency.

The KZ-1A was developed from the Kuaizhou-1 rocket with improvements in adaptability.

It is a low-cost solid-fuelled carrier rocket with high reliability and short preparation period and was designed to launch low-orbit satellites weighing under 300 kg.

The JL-1 is a multifunctional remote-sensing satellite providing high-definition video images which is expected to be used for land resource and forestry surveying, environmental protection, transport and disaster prevention and relief purposes.

The XY-S1 and Caton-1 are experimental satellites to test technologies of low-orbit narrow-band communication and VHF Data Exchange System respectively.

A rocket technology company under the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation was responsible for the launch mission.

