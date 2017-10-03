Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Kult Gladiator Phone Available Exclusively on Amazon For Rs 6,999

Kult Gladiator will be available on Amazon starting October 8 exclusively on Amazon and customers can register for the smartphone on Amazon.in.

News18 Tech

Updated:October 3, 2017, 1:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kult Gladiator Phone Available Exclusively on Amazon For Rs 6,999
Buy Kult Gladiator Exclusively on Amazon For Rs 6,999 (Image: kult)
Kult, a new age telecom brand has announced that Kult Gladiator will be available on Amazon starting October 8, instead of September 24. Priced at Rs 6,999, Kult Gladiator offers a better value for money and will be exclusively available on Amazon.in.

Kult Gladiator comes with a screen size of 5.5-inch ON-CELL HD IPS display supported with a 2.5D curved glass, offering consumers a rich viewing experience. It is powered by 4000 mAh battery. The smartphone has 3GB RAM and in-built 32GB ROM with an expandable memory of additional 32GB (supports 3 Slots: 2 SIM slots + 1 Micro SD slot), that ensures that users have their world in the palm of their hands.

The fingerprint sensor has multipurpose usage- It can unlock the device and can also unlock and open selected applications, answer calls, play and pause music and movies, turn off the alarm and also scroll the home page. The 1.25GHz, 64-bit Quad Core MediaTek processor with ARM Mali 650 MHz GPU ensures smooth performance while playing high-end games or watching videos or multitasking.

Kult Gladiator sports a stunning 13MP rear AF camera with LED flash to capture moments and 8MP selfie camera with LED selfie flash.

Watch Video: Xiaomi MI Mix 2 | Review | A Fascinating Smartphone Experience | News18 Tech


 

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES