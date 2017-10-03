Kult Gladiator Phone Available Exclusively on Amazon For Rs 6,999

Kult, a new age telecom brand has announced that Kult Gladiator will be available on Amazon starting October 8, instead of September 24. Priced at Rs 6,999, Kult Gladiator offers a better value for money and will be exclusively available on Amazon.in.Kult Gladiator comes with a screen size of 5.5-inch ON-CELL HD IPS display supported with a 2.5D curved glass, offering consumers a rich viewing experience. It is powered by 4000 mAh battery. The smartphone has 3GB RAM and in-built 32GB ROM with an expandable memory of additional 32GB (supports 3 Slots: 2 SIM slots + 1 Micro SD slot), that ensures that users have their world in the palm of their hands.The fingerprint sensor has multipurpose usage- It can unlock the device and can also unlock and open selected applications, answer calls, play and pause music and movies, turn off the alarm and also scroll the home page. The 1.25GHz, 64-bit Quad Core MediaTek processor with ARM Mali 650 MHz GPU ensures smooth performance while playing high-end games or watching videos or multitasking.Kult Gladiator sports a stunning 13MP rear AF camera with LED flash to capture moments and 8MP selfie camera with LED selfie flash.