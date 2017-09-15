Kult Launches Kult Gladiator For Rs 6,999

Kult, the brand from Optiemus group has launched new smartphone Kult Gladiator for the price of Rs 6,999. Kult Gladiator comes with a screen size of 5.5-inch HD IPS display supported with a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by 4000 mAh battery. The smartphone has 3GB RAM and inbuilt 32GB ROM with an expandable memory of additional 32GB (supports 3 Slots: 2 SIM slots + 1 Micro SD slot).The fingerprint sensor has multi purpose usage- it can unlock the device and can also unlock and open selected applications, answer calls, play and pause music and movies, turn off the alarm and also scroll the home page. The 1.25GHz, 64-bit Quad Core MediaTek processor with ARM Mali 650 MHz GPU aims to ensure smooth performance.Kult Gladiator sports a 13MP rear AF camera with LED flash to and 8MP selfie camera with LED selfie flash with beauty and other performance enhancing features. Kult Gladiator comes with a pre-installed Amazon app, Amazon Prime Videos, Opera mini and Go2pay to recharge/Pay mobile bill.Key Specifications:-Display: 5.5"-RAM & ROM: 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM-Camera: 13MP AF Rear with LED Flash + 8MP Front Camera with LED Selfie Flash-Battery: 4000 mAh-Processor: 1.25 GHz Quad Core 64Bit-Operating System: Android 7.0 NougatThe new smartphone Kult Gladiator will be exclusively available on Amazon.in starting, September 24.