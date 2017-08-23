Lamborghini's New Android Smartphone Revs Into Mobile Market, Priced at Rs 1.5 Lakh

Lamborghini Alpha One. (Image: Lamborghini)

It looks like luxury carmakers also want to dominate the global mobile market with their super luxury smartphones as recently Italian luxury carmaker, Lamborghini has launched a new smartphone Alpha-One in the market with a price tag of $2,450 which is equal to Rs 1.57 lakh approximately. The price of the smartphone is excluding the VAT charges, so the buyer is responsible for the additional customs taxes. Wrapped in handcrafted Italian leather, Alpha-One is completely made of dent resistant liquid alloy which is used in Lamborghini supercars. The alloy is said to be more durable than the titanium.Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor paired with Adreno 530 GPU and 4GB of RAM, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch 2K AMOLED display with 2560x1440 pixel resolution. The phone sports a 20 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The device also features a fingerprint sensor and DOLBY ATMOS dual speaker 3D-acoustic system.As per various internet reports the phone is already available for buying in UK and UAE. The phone will be sold online and at the brands luxury boutiques in Dubai and London Malls. Along with the phone, the buyers also get an Italian Leather Sleeve Phone Case.This is not the first phone by the supercar maker, earlier the company launched Tonino Lamborghini 88 Tauri smartphone for Rs 4 lakh. That device also had the same set of cameras but packed 3GB of RAM.