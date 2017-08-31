Largest Near-Earth Asteroid Recorded by NASA is Currently Flying Past Earth
The largest near-Earth asteroid recorded by NASA is set to fly past Earth at the closest distance tomorrow. Raed to know why the asteroid is one-of-a-kind and also potentially hazardous.
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY (Getty Images)
One of the largest ever near-Earth asteroid is set to fly past Earth tomorrow. Asteroid Florence, considered to be the fourth largest near-Earth Asteroid since NASA began to keep record of such out worldly entities, is set to fly at a distance of 4.4. Million miles from Earth. The asteroid, named 3122 Florence, spins once every 2.36 hours and might be spotted whizzing past Earth this weekend.
This will be 3122 Florence’s closest fly-by to Earth since 1890. Scientists at NASA aim to capture radar images of the encounter through the Goldstone Solar System Radar of NASA, which is located in California. Through this, the scientists will be aiming to deduce the exact magnitude of the space rock, which is currently estimated to be 2.7 miles long.
Interested observers should be able to spot the 3122 Florence for the next six-seven nights, with the distance of the space rock from the Earth being closest on September 1.
