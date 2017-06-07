Latest Android Mobile Phones We Reviewed Recently

A lot of Android smartphones have been launched this year and considering the growing popularity of smartphones, more devices are expected to launch later as well.

The latest trend of dual selfie cameras and powerful specifications within a budget has been a result of the influx of Chinese smartphone makers in the Indian market.

This month will also see HMD Global launching the much-awaited Android smartphones from Nokia - the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the country.

It might get difficult for you to track them when you actually want to buy one. So, we bring you the five latest Android smartphones that we reviewed recently.

Sony Xperia XZs

Sony Xperia XZs is a smartphone with the capability of shooting slow-motion video recordings at 960fps as its main USP. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset and runs Android Nougat 7.0 OS.

The device sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 1080x1920 pixel resolution.

On the camera front, Xperia XZs comes with a 19-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera with features like predictive phase detection, laser autofocus, LED flash and more.

HTC U11

Expected price: Rs 50,000

HTC U11 is the company's flagship phone for 2017 and it competes with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8, the LG G6 and the iPhone 7. In India, HTC plans to launch the U11 in June and we expect this phone to be priced around Rs 50,000. HTC U11 carries forward the liquid surface design that was seen on HTC U lineup of smartphones.

The HTC U11 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset that's backed by 4GB RAM. India version of the HTC U11 could get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4 carries forward the legacy of Redmi smartphones that have been catering to the budget conscious buyers.

The Redmi 4 is the most compact and sturdy-looking Android budget smartphone one can buy today.

It features a 13MP primary camera and runs Android Marshmallow 6 OS out-of-the-box.

Asus Zenfone Live

The latest budget Android smartphone from Asus is the Zenfone Live that lets users 'beautify' works on live videos on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

What makes the Zenfone Live different is its light and slim form factor.

Vivo V5s

Vivo V5s is a selfie-centric Android smartphone with a big 20-megapixel selfie camera as its main USP. It is equipped with ‘moonlight glow’ meant to improve photography in low-light conditions.

Its metal unibody design, antenna bands at the top and a slightly protruding camera are some of the few traits Vivo has borrowed from the iPhone 7.

