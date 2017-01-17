LatestOne.com Launches PTron HBE9 Earphones at Rs 399

LatestOne.com has announced the launch of PTron HBE9 universal stereo earphone on their site.

The sales of HBE 9 in-ear phones will commence from 23rd Jan 2017.

HBE9 is the advanced version of PTron HBE7 earphones which was launched by LatestOne.com in June 2016.

The HBE9 earphone will be exclusively available on LatestOne.com. These come with features like Bi-directional conversion, noise isolation, 120 cm TPE tangle free cable and medical grade silicone ear cap.

PTron HBE9 is available in 3 colour variants of gold, silver and black. The product is priced at Rs 399.

