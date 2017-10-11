Lava Launches 12.5-inch Helium 12 notebook: Price, Specifications

Domestic mobile handset company Lava on Wednesday announced the launch of the 12.5-inch Helium 12 notebook, the widest screen notebook so far. Weighing just 1.3 kgs, the Rs 12,999 Helium 12 marks a significant entry into LAVA's notebook portfolio post the successful launch of Helium 14 a few months ago. "We understand the increasing preference for a light-weight yet big screen notebook for our modern day customers who largely represent the evolving mobile workforce," said Gaurav Nigam, Senior Vice President and Head of Product, Lava International Ltd.Helium 12 will be available at major e-commerce portals as well as multi-brand outlets across 14 cities. Helium 12 is powered by Windows 10 Anniversary edition and comes with Quadcore Intel processor, with speed up to 1.88 GHz. The notebook features 10000mAh battery for prolonged usage. Helium 12 has an in-built 32 GB memory which is expandable up to 128 GB via SD card and further expandable with 1TB external HDD. LAVA Helium 12 also comes with 16:9 aspect ratio, thus providing rich display functionality.Helium 12 has VGA rear camera and video-calling functionality.