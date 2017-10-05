LAVA Launches Four New Z-Series Smartphones Starting at Rs 5,500
With prices ranging between Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,750, Lava Z-series devices focus on providing high-end camera features like dual-Bokeh mode.
LAVA Launches Four New Z-Series Smartphones (photo for representation, image: Lava)
Domestic smartphone maker LAVA International on Wednesday launched four new smartphones in its Z-series -- "Z60", "Z70", "Z80" and "Z90". With prices ranging between Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,750, the Z-series devices focus on providing high-end camera features like dual-Bokeh mode. "The new Z-series smartphones are the success story of our robust in-house research and development over the last 8 years. With these smartphones, we have been able to pack premium features with product reliability," said Gaurav Nigam, Product Head, LAVA International, in a statement. "Z60" comes with Bokeh mode in both the front and rear cameras. "Z70" is equipped with a fingerprint scanner that can unlock selected apps on the device. "Z80" and "Z90" feature dual-Bokeh mode and the latter has a dual camera to provide sharp images in low light. All the four devices run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The company is also offering a "Money Back Challenge" starting from October 1 to December 31, under which customers can return the product if they don't like it after using it for 30 days.
