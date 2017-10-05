Lava to Phase Out Two Smartphones as it grips sub- Sub-Rs 10,000 Category

Homegrown handset maker Lava will soon phase out its two 'Z series' smartphones as it plans to focus on sub-10k category with attractive features like bokeh mode camera. Lava, which launched new Z series smartphones - Z60, Z70, Z80 and Z90 - in India yesterday, plans to focus on sub-Rs 10,000 category with 6-7 models in its portfolio to capture a bigger pie of the market in this price segment. It will discontinue Z10 and Z25 priced at Rs 11,500 and Rs 18,000 respectively. "We want to focus and dominate in the sub Rs 10,000 mobile phones segment with a portfolio of 6-7 models. Our strategy is to have limited number of products and drive volumes. We will phase out Z10 and Z25," Lava International Head Smartphones Deepak Mahajan told PTI.The four new Z Series smartphones are priced at Rs 5,500-10,750 and will be available at retail stores across India and on all major e-commerce portals. Prominent features in the new Lava series phones include Bokeh Mode in both front and rear cameras in Z60. Dual Bokeh feature makes photographs appealing by making the objects stand out from the background. Z70 is equipped with a fast fingerprint scanner with App encryption. You can select Apps that can be unlocked using the fingerprint scanner. Z80 is a light-weight device with Piano finish design and Dual Bokeh Mode. Z90 has a dual camera to provide more visible and sharp images in low light in addition to the Dual Bokeh feature. These smartphones are also equipped with Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard which offers multi-lingual read and writes option.The devices come with Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. The company has also announced Lava money back challenge offer for its customers. Under this offer, a customer can experience a Lava product for 30 days and in case the customer does not like the product, customers can walk into any Lava service centre to get an on-the-spot refund for their returned handset. The challenge is valid from October 1, 2017, to December 31, 2017. "This challenge has never been offered by any other brand in the mobile handset industry before and talks about the confidence the company has in its products," the company said. These products are designed in Lava's R&D centre in Shenzhen in China. Lava's India-based Design Centre will roll out devices designed locally by the end of 2017.