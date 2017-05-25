Lava Z10 With 3GB RAM is Here at Rs 11,500: All You Should Know

Lava's Z10 smartphone has got an upgrade and will be available in 3GB RAM version now. It is an upgrade from the previous 2GB of RAM and will now retail at Rs 11,500.

According to Lava, the upgraded Z10 is available to buy through Lava's retail stores.

The Lava Z10 comes with a 365-days screen replacement policy. The company is also offering ‘30 Day Replacement Policy’ where consumers can get their devices replaced with a new one in case of a hardware damage within a span of 30 days of purchase.

In terms of specifications, the Lava Z10 features a 5-inch HD IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass atop. The device is powered by an octa-core processor. The handset runs on Star OS 3.3 based on Android Marshmallow.

There is 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB.

The Lava Z10 sports an 8-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with spotlight flash.

The rear snapper supports Bokeh mode and Night Pro mode.

Lava Z10 packs a 2620mAh battery with 'Power Saver mode' and 'Super Power Saver mode' as well.