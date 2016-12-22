Leak Shows Apple to Release 3 iPhones in 2017; Here's All About the 'Ferrari' iPhone

Apple is supposedly working on a special edition device for next year's launch that also happen's to be the iPhone's 10th birthday. According to leaked documents, Apple will launch three iPhone models in 2017 and one has been codenamed 'Ferrari'.

The leak suggests three-model lineup that Apple intends to launch next year, which would include two upgraded iPhone 7 models - iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus alongside a high-end version Ferrari stuffed with exotic tech.

The leak also suggests that the Ferrari phone boast would wireless charging along with an 'invisible' home button, and a bezel-less plastic OLED display - an indicator that the screen could be curved. The other two models will sport LCD displays.

The leaked document has listed three new handsets - labelled as D20, D21 and D22. Apple is expected to adhere to "S year" for its 2017 line-up. The handsets are expected to retain the same aluminium design along with a faster A11 chip.