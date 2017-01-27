Leak Suggests Google Pixel 2 to Have Better Camera, Low-end Variant

Now that Google's flagship Pixel phones are shining despite their subdued demand, new leaks pertaining to Google Pixel 2 are out and they suggest that the new Pixel phones will feature an upgraded camera and people can look forward to a budget variant too.

A new leak suggests that Google's focus is intensely on the camera this time and the Pixel is currently being tested with improved chipsets that might come from two different manufacturers.

Google has been testing lower-end Pixel devices which would bring lesser specs and a much lower price tag along with a higher end version.

The Pixel 2 is expected to master low-light photography and Google might do away with a high megapixel camera to welcome on board a robust one.

It is pertinent to note that the Pixel's success is important to Google because it wants to ensure there's a stylish Android phone to compete with the iPhone and drive more affluent consumers to its search engine, maps, YouTube videos and other services. Samsung's Galaxy and other phones also run on Android, but those devices have been de-emphasising Google's services.

It's not surprising that Google misjudged the market, given that this is the search company's first stab at making its own phone. Previously, it partnered with various manufacturers on a Nexus line of phones to showcase its Android operating system, but that effort barely made a dent.