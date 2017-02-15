LeEco Le 2 Launched in a Gold Colour Variant
LeEco Le 2 is now available in Gold colour. Representative image. (Image: LeEco Le2)
With Le2 in a rich Gold hue now debuting on LeEco’s e-commerce marketplace – LeMall.com, users can choose LeEco Le2 from a tri-colour spectrum of Gold, Grey and Rose Gold.
Le2 Gold is the new colour option available to shoppers on LeMall.com and is available in a limited quantity.
Le 2 is a Smartphone from LeEco which sports a unibody metal design. It packs in Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor.
The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on board storage.
LeEco’s Le 2 sports a 5.5 inch Full HD display and comes with an in-cell display screen.
Le 2 offers CDLA audio technology. It also comes with the World’s first CDLA Standard, patented by LeEco that enables end-to-end lossless digital music transmission, as claimed by the company.
The Gold colour version of Le2 will go on sale on LeMall.com starting February 16, 2017.
