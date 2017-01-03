LeEco Le2 64 GB Model Launched, To be Available Exclusively on Snapdeal

LeEco announced the launch of the 64GB variant of the very poplar Le 2 smartphone, which will be exclusive to Snapdeal. This version will be available online at a price of Rs 13,999 in Rose Gold colour.

The Le2 Superphone was only retailing offline but as part of the company's streamlining strategy, LeEco is pushing all its offerings to online stores as well.

The LeEco Le2 SuperPhone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor and feature a 3GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. The device also has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD panel display in an all-metal body.

The smartphone is expected to be similar to the popular LeEco Le2.

The Le2 Superphone packs in a 16 megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and phase detection autofocus, a dual-LED flash and an 8 megapixel front camera module with an aperture of f/2.2. It is powered by a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery.

It is pertinent to note that the smartphone has done away with a 3.5mm headphone jack and you will need to use the Type-C port along with CDLA Standard technology baked in the smartphone.