LeEco LeMall for All Sale to Kick Off Tomorrow: Here Are the Top Offers

LeEco's 'LeMall for All' sale is almost here and will kick off in India from January 20-25, during the company’s first Republic Day sale.

The company website LeMall.com is offering deals to customers on all teir products from the Super3 Series of Smart TVs to the company’s audio range and also mobile accessories.

All debit and credit card users will get Rs 4000 cashback while buying the Super3 X55 Smart TV. LeEco Bluetooth Speakers, CDLA earphones, all-metal earphones, LeMe Bluetooth Headphones and more.

People can also buy the popular LeEco Le 2 (3GB+32GB) on LeMall at a discounted price, which will be available in both Rose Gold and Grey colours.

LeEco Super3 X55 UHD Smart TV packs in 4K UHD display in a 3840 x 2160 resolution format.

The upcoming sale as well is all set to give consumers numerous reasons to own their favourite LeEco product. All products by LeEco come with a breath-taking design and superior technology at value pricing that make for a perfect buy, not only for yourself but also for your loved ones: LeEco said in a press statement.