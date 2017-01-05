LeEco Soon to Unveil Next Gen - Super4 X - ecoTVs

LeEco had a good run in 2016 - its maiden year, with several successful launches across categories. After launching a series of ecophones, LeEco ushered in an era of content integrated Ecosystem TVs in India by launching its Super3 X Series ecoTVs. It is now rumoured that LeEco will soon be bringing in its next generation ecoTVs to the country.

The Super3 X series had straightaway bagged the top spot within days of its launch in the 55-inch and above TV category. With its all metal body, 4K Ultra HD display, Free content subscription for 2 years and lower than the rest prices, LeEco had taken the TV market by storm. The company had garnered a record 10,000 registrations for its ecoTVs on the 1st day of the flash sale on LeMall.com and Flipkart and had sold out its X55 TV within 3 minutes.

It is logical to assume that the next series of TVs by LeEco will be more advanced both in terms of hardware specifications and TV viewing experience as a whole.

If speculations are to be given credence, the Super4 X Series ecoTVs will in all probability be backed by a high performing processor which will likely enhance the 4K experience for users and the overall performance of the TV.

In terms of storage and audio-video technology as well, the upcoming Series is expected to come packed with some impressive updates.

Overall, the Super4 X Series ecoTVs is rumoured to pack all best-in-class features. Also, it is shortly expected to make its debut on LeEco’s own e-commerce platform LeMall.com.

With its ecoTVs, LeEco is on a very firm ground and going by the highly positive global reports for the next generation Super4 X Series ecoTVs, Indian consumers are carrying high expectations from the ecoTV experience.

