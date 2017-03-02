Lenovo Group Appoints Sudhin Mathur as New MD of Motorola Mobility India

Lenovo Mobile Business Group on Thursday appointed Sudhin Mathur as Managing Director of Motorola Mobility India Pvt Limited. Mathur will continue to serve as Executive Director for Lenovo MBG India.

"I am honoured to lead the India business for Motorola Mobility, the pioneers of mobile technology in the world. In the last four years, we have established Lenovo Moto as the challenger brand in the country," Mathur said in a statement.

Under his leadership, the brand reached the second spot by both value and volume in the Indian market, rising from the 31st position when it entered the market four years ago.

Mathur played a pivotal role in setting up and scaling the Ericsson Telecommunications/Sony Ericsson business in India, bringing it among the top five brands in the smartphone sector.

Also read: Yahoo Punishes CEO Marissa Mayer Over Data Breach that Cost it $350 Million