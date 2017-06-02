Lenovo GST Solution For Businesses Launched at a Starting of Rs 19,999

Lenovo launched its GST-ready solutions across its notebook, desktop, and all-in-one PC powered by Intel Core processors, and the tablet portfolio. Lenovo GST advantage PCs start for a price of Rs 19,999.

With this launch, Lenovo aims to enable small businesses and entrepreneurs with a choice of attractive offers from GST-compliant accounting, ERP and POS solutions along with the purchase of select Lenovo PCs.

To start with, Lenovo has collaborated with Intel and three solution providers: IDOS, Marg and WeP Digital. Businesses that are currently evaluating the need to purchase computing devices can review all offerings available and select what is best suited to their needs. The Lenovo GST advantage offers also include online training programs specifically created for first-time users. Lenovo is looking to add more partners and also offer easy EMI solutions as part of this GST advantage rollout.

“Processing capability is integral to the needs of a GST-enabled economy. Intel’s portfolio of processors can address needs of different industries, across form factors, ranging from laptops to all-in-one PCs. The complete range of Lenovo’s business computing devices can bring improved productivity, enabling SMEs to run their business smoothly.” said Prakash Mallya, Managing Director – Sales & Marketing Group, Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd.