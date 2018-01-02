Lenovo K320t With Dual Cameras, 5.7-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has launched its latest smartphone Lenovo K320t in China. The Lenovo K320t is the company’s first K-Series device to offer a full-screen view with dual rear camera sensors. The smartphone is priced at 9999 Yuan (approximately Rs 9,880) and is available for pre-booking via Jd.com. It will go on sale from January 4th in China in Black colour.In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass protection. The device is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and houses 2GB RAM with 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128 GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and is backed by a 3000 mAh battery. The device also carries a fingerprint sensor at the back.As for optics, the Lenovo K320t is featuring dual rear cameras with a combination of 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. On the connectivity front, the Lenovo K320t has 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and 3.5mm audio jack. The device weighs 154 grams, and it has a length of 155.2 millimetres, a width of 73.5 millimetres and a thickness of 8.5 millimetres.