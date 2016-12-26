Lenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP

Chinese technology major and the second biggest smartphone brand in India, Lenovo has launched the latest in its K-series lineup, the K6 Note, officially in India. This is essentially a successor to the K5 Note and Lenovo has made a serious attempt to woo consumers with an all-metal body and noteworthy specifications.



(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The Lenovo K6 Note retails for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499 for 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants respectively. You can also get an Ant-VR headset bundle at an additional cost of Rs 1,299 for enjoying TheatreMax.

Should you consider buying the Lenovo K6 Note? Read our review to find out.

What's cool?

The Lenovo K6 Note has a 5.5 inch screen and a bigger screen-to-body ratio than the K5 Note. Upon holding, this all-metal smartphone does give a solid and premium feel.



(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

It sports a unibody design and has a hybrid sim card slot on its left. It looks a lot like the Redmi Note 3 albeit the placement of speaker grilles on the bottom of the device. The volume rockers and the power button is placed on the right.

The rear snapper - a 16 megapixel camera sits in the middle of the phone and under the protruding camera lens lies dual LED Flash. Both the cameras, front and back, come with phase detection A/F.

The standard 3.5-mm headphone jack and a second microphone are placed at the top of the phone. The phone is available in Dark grey, Silver and Gold colour variants.



(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The front of the dark grey version (the review unit) is completely dark, which looks great. The placement of keys is similar to the likes of other Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi (Redmi Note 3). The K6 Note boasts of a huge 4,000 mAh battery that actually delivers.

It easily lasted a day with average web browsing and playing YouTube videos on 4G. The long-lasting battery is definitely the USP of the smartphone. Having said that, the K6 Note handled multi-tasking, gaming and switching between apps smoothly sans any heating issue.

There's also a fingerprint sensor at the back along with Android Marshmallow-based Pure UI and 4G VoLTE support.

Secure Zone



(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Lenovo K6 Note comes with Secure Zone that enables the user to keep some content and apps away from prying eyes.

This is built-in and allows the owner to configure accounts, lockscreen passwords and settings, which are different from the time zone.

What's not so cool?

The presence of a hybrid SIM card slot is an annoyance that accommodates nano SIM cards only if you let go of the dual SIM privilege. The speakers, equipped with Dolby Atmos, is pretty loud. However, only the one on the right is functional.

Lenovo is not offering fast-charging due to which it takes quite some time to charge the big 4,000 mAh battery. Also, at 169 grams, the K6 Note is a bit heavy to handle.

Verdict

Lenovo has passed on the signature Lenovo K series features such as Dolby Atmos, Secure Zone for dual Apps, and TheaterMax to the Note K6, which is something to look forward too.

The device is promising when it comes to surviving heavy usage. Gamers should, however, consider buying the 4GB RAM variant. With the K6 Note, Lenovo has pitched in a worthy contender in the sub-Rs 16,000 segment.

Read more: Bezel-less Nubia Z11, N1 to Go on Sale on Amazon India from Today

Read more: Top 5 Moto Phones Under Rs 16,000 in 2016

Read more: The Black Pearl Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is Now Official