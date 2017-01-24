»
1-min read

Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM Variant to be Available on Jan 31

Debashis Sarkar | @SarkDeb

First published: January 24, 2017, 7:27 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM Variant to be Available on Jan 31
Lenovo K6 Power smartphone is powered by a 1.4Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU and 32GB internal memory which can be expanded to up to 128GB via microSD card. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/ News18.com)

Lenovo has announced that the 4GB RAM variant of its latest K6 Power smartphone will be available starting January 31, exclusively on Flipkart at 12 noon for a price of Rs 10,999. The 3GB RAM version of the Lenovo K6 Power was introduced in December last year for a price of Rs 9,999.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.4Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU and 32GB internal memory which can be expanded to up to 128GB via microSD card.

Also read: Lenovo K6 Power Review: Is It The Best Android Phone Under Rs 10,000?

Featuring a metallic body, the Lenovo K6 Power offers a 5-inch Full HD IPS display and will be available in Dark Grey, Gold and Silver colour options.

It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system out-of-the-box and comes with dual nano SIM card slots with support for 4G VoLTE. There is a 13MP rear camera along with an 8MP front camera and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Also read: Honor 6X Review: It Has All The SWAG That It Promises in Rs 12,999

There is a fingerprint scanner at the back and the device weighs 145 grams. Other features include dual speakers with Dolby ATMOS support and TheatreMax for an immersive content experience.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.