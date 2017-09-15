Lenovo K8 Note to go on Open Sale Starting Today

Lenovo India’s latest edition of its K Note series, the K8 Note, will go on open sale beginning Friday, September 15, 2017, on Amazon.in. After anThe K8 Note has received tremendous response from the market and was sold out within 8 minutes of going on sale on Amazon.in last month. The company is now opening the availability of the device for discerning consumers who want a holistic experience from their smartphone.Lenovo K8 Note comes as the first device in Lenovo’s K Note series to run on stock Android and to offer dual cameras. Designed with a metal body, the K8 Note is available in two colours: Venom Black and Fine Gold. The Lenovo K8 Note is powered by a 10-core processor, backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (and a dedicated memory card slot), Dolby(R) Atmos(R) sound, as well as a 4000 mAh battery with a 15W Turbo Charger. As a special open sale days offer, customers can exchange their old devices for the new Lenovo K8 Note and receive additional Rs 1000 off for their old smartphone. In addition, consumers using an HSBC credit or debit card will also receive a cashback of Rs 1000.The dual camera set-up on the Lenovo K8 Note is comprised of a 13-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The dual cameras allow users to take photographs with depth of field effect. The smartphone also carries a 13-megapixel selfie camera with a full light LED flash. Additionally, Lenovo K8 Note aims to provide enhanced multimedia experience with TheatreMax and Dolby Atmos sound. The Lenovo K8 Note has a dedicated music key to play, pause, or switch tracks. The Lenovo K8 Note is priced at Rs 12,999 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and will now be available via open sale, exclusively on Amazon.in.