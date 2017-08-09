Tech
Lenovo K8 Note to Launch Today: Watch The Launch Live

Lenovo K8 Note will be reportedly powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
The Lenovo P2 (Image: News18/Siddharth Safaya)
The Lenovo K8 Note smartphone is all set to launch on August 9 in India. The Lenovo K8 Note will be an Amazon.in exclusive. The device will reportedly powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The company has confirmed that the upcoming K8 Note smartphone will feature stock Android operating system.

“The stock Android will result in a more refined, secure and stable environment while offering customers a familiar and easy to use interface on their Lenovo devices. The upcoming Lenovo K8 Note will be the first device to ship with stock Android 7.1.1,” said the company. With Android 7.1.1., the consumers get features such as multi-window, launch actions and improved bundled notifications.

Lenovo had recently announced Android 7.0 (Nougat) software update to its K6 Power and K6 Note. The Lenovo K6 Power and Lenovo K6 Note come with Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, 4G LTE connectivity and with a Full HD display. Both Lenovo K6 Power and Lenovo K6 Note are powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

WATCH THE LAUNCH EVENT LIVE:


