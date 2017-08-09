Lenovo K8 Note With Dual Camera, 4000 mAh Battery Launched, Starting at Rs 12,999

Lenovo has launched its ninth product for the year - the Lenovo K8 Note. Lenovo has sold 8.5 million devices till date under its K series brand. The latest addition to the series - Lenovo K8 Note, sports a 5.5-inch 1920x1080p FullHD display which is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a 10-core SoC and runs the latest Stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The K8 Note comes in two variants carrying 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB, thanks to a dedicated SD card slot. The smartphone comes with Dual SIM connectivity option and is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Turbo Charging.On the optics front, the Lenovo K8 Note boasts of a Dual Camera setup that carries a 13-megapixel PureCell Plus sensor along with a 5-megapixel Samsung BSI for adding depth effect to the images. Along with this is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with Flash. The Lenovo K8 Note also carries a dedicated key for music that can also be assigned to other functionalities in the phone. Lenovo claims an AnTuTu benchmark score of 90,000 for its K8 Note, upping it from 43,000 of its last K series smartphone - the Lenovo K6. The K8 Note offers features like splash resistance, Dolby Atmos, TheaterMax and USB OTG.The Lenovo K8 Note will be available in two colour options - Fine Gold and Venom Black, exclusively on Amazon India website, starting 12 noon of August 18. The K8 Note will come in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, priced at Rs 12,999 and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 13,999. Lenovo has also put up launch offers with the smartphone that include 80 percent off on e-books (up to Rs 300), 64GB 4G data plus unlimited calls for 56 days at Rs 343 for Idea users and Moto Sports headphones at Rs 699.