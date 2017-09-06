Lenovo K8 Plus With 13MP Dual Camera, 4000 mAh Battery Launched For Rs 10,999

Lenovo has launched a new dual camera smartphone in India as the successor to its K8 series and has named it the Lenovo K8 Plus. The latest Lenovo smartphone boasts of a 13-megapixel dual camera setup and Dolby Atmos sound. In terms of specifications, the smartphone carries a 5.2-inch Full HD IPS display and runs the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out-of-the-box. It is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 SoC and carries a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage, further expandable up to 128GB.Just as the other K series smartphone, the Lenovo K8 Plus sports a dedicated music key on its left, which can be reprogrammed to launch other apps on the phone as well. Other software features that the phone carries are multi-window, bundled notifications and VR videos. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual SIM support with a dedicated microSD slot, USB OTG and LED Flash.The Lenovo K8 Plus adds to the list of smartphones with a dual camera setup which is composed of a 13-megapixel Purecell primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor for bokeh effect. The K8 Plus also carries an 8-megapixel selfie shooter along with a 5-element lens, f/2.0 aperture and a selfie flash which the company calls ‘Party Flash’. The K8 Plus sports a metallic body and sports an LED Flash and a fingerprint sensor at the back. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that as per the company claims, delivers 100 hours of music playback and 13 hours of web browsing.The Lenovo K8 Plus will be available in two colour options - Venom Black and Fine Gold, at a price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, exclusively on Flipkart. The smartphone will be up for sale starting Thursday, 12 pm and will come with launch offers including a six months BuyBack guarantee, Moto Pulse 2 headsets at Rs 599, 30GB additional Jio data, 15 percent off on fashion and lifestyle products (September 7 and 8) and Rs. 100 discount on the Flipkart SmartBuy 5W Bluetooth speaker. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 10,000 discount on the K8 Plus upon the exchange of an old smartphone.