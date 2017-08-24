Lenovo K8 Note to go on Sale Tomorrow on Amazon
Lenovo K8 Note’s sale is scheduled at 12 noon tomorrow, for Rs 12,999.
Lenovo K8 Note to go on Sale Tomorrow on Amazon (image: Lenovo)
Lenovo’s K8 Note, also known as “Killer Note” with dual cameras, offers stock android and comes with Android 7.1.1, with at least one OS upgrade, next sale has been scheduled for tomorrow. A customer can get the new phone from 12 noon onwards on Amazon.in.Read full article
Lenovo K8 Note sports a 5.5-inch 1920x1080p full HD display which is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a 10-core SoC and runs the latest Stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The K8 Note comes in two variants carrying 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB, thanks to a dedicated SD card slot. The smartphone comes with Dual SIM connectivity option and is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Turbo Charging.
On the optics front, the Lenovo K8 Note boasts of a Dual Camera setup that carries a 13-megapixel PureCell Plus sensor along with a 5-megapixel Samsung BSI for adding depth effect to the images. Along with this is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with Flash. The Lenovo K8 Note also carries a dedicated key for music that can also be assigned to other functionalities in the phone.
