Lenovo Legion Gaming Series Launched in India Starting at Rs 92,490

Lenovo today announced the launch of its dedicated brand for gaming - ‘Legion’, in India.

Legion enters India with two new gaming laptops, Lenovo Legion Y520 and Y720 designed for casual and performance gamers.

Both laptops are equipped with up to 7th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and the latest NVIDIA discrete graphics cards.

Legion Y520

The Legion Y520 has an aluminum-brushed body and weighs less than 2.5 kgs. The device allows gamers to custom tune audio with the 2 x 2W Harman speakers and Dolby Audio Premium.

The Legion Y520 laptop has an optional red backlit keyboard that provides 1.7 mm of key travel.

The laptop comes with up to 128GB of PCIe SSD storage or 1TB of HDD storage. Gamers can also opt for hybrid storage.

Legion Y720

Built from the ground up in an all-metal cover, the Legion Y720 laptop is the world’s first Dolby Atmos Windows based PC, as claimed by Lenovo.

With NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, the laptop is the India’s first Oculus certified VR-ready machine that works by plugging a VR headset into the HDMI port.

It also comes with Thunderbolt 3 for plug and play option.

Gamers can enjoy with FHD IPS anti-glare display on the device. Another feature is the optional RGB backlit keyboard.

The Legion Y720 laptop comes with the option of an integrated Xbox One Wireless receiver, which can support up to four controllers simultaneously for multiplayer gaming.

Other features

Lenovo Nerve Sense: Gamers can customise settings such as audio, active keys, cooling, and network priority. Lenovo Nerve Sense allows them to record highlights for replaying or uploading to streaming sites.

Cooling Mechanism: The devices have been designed with optimised thermal engineering to combat heat even during the most resource-intensive gaming session.

The engineered fans and vents are strategically located close to the graphics card and processors to keep hot air moving while the rear-placed thermal vents remove that heat.

The Extreme Cooling shortcut within Lenovo Nerve Sense can be used for gaming that requires an additional cooling.

Accessories and Packaging: As part of the Legion gaming kit, gamers get a Y gaming armoured backpack. The Y gaming optical mouse and Y gaming stereo headset are also available at an additional cost.

Lenovo is offering an additional 2-year onsite warranty worth Rs 4990 at Rs 999. Also, EMI offers for the laptops come at a zero cost.

There is also a flat exchange offer of Rs 20,000 upon pre-booking on Flipkart.

Lenovo Legion Y520 starts at Rs 92,490 while the Lenovo Legion Y720 starts at Rs 149,990.

Both the gaming laptops will be available on Flipkart, www.thedostore.co and the Lenovo India Official Online Store. Pre-bookings open on May 19, 2017.

