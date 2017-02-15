Lenovo Mobile is Second Favourite Among Smartphone Brands in India

Lenovo Mobile business group grabbed the second when it comes to preferred smartphone brand in CY 2016 with 8.9% and 9.8% market share by volume and value respectively, said International Data Corporation (IDC).

India registered 109.1 million units of smartphone shipments with a marginal 5.2 per cent annual growth in 2016, market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) said. Lenovo MBG comprises of Lenovo and Moto-branded smartphones.

According to 'Smartphone Market Report' released by the global research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), Lenovo MBG has registered a 14.8 per cent (year-on-year) growth in 2016.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, smartphone shipments clocked 25.8 million units -- registering similar volumes as that of 2015 but declining sharply by 20.3 per cent over the previous "We have emerged as the number one challenger brand in the Indian smartphone market, owing to our customer centric approach and the drive towards real innovation, ensuring that needs across the market segments are catered to," said Sudhin Mathur, Executive Director, Lenovo Mobile Business Group India.

Lenovo MBG has maintained its leadership in the online channel by 23 per cent in volume and 23.5 per cent in value market share in current year 2016.