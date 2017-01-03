Lenovo P2 With 5,100 mAh Battery, 4GB RAM to Launch Soon Under Rs 20,000

Lenovo is set to enter 2017 with a power packed release. A teaser on its official twitter handle mentions a smartphone with 5100 mAh battery on its way to India soon.

Lenovo P2 is the next in line smartphone by the company. Continuing its USP of larger battery life, Lenovo has outworked itself with a 5100mAh battery life in the P2.

Also read: Lenovo K6 Power Review With Video: Best Android Phone Under Rs 10,000?

The tweet says “How often do you your way because of low phone battery? Travel fearlessly with the longest lasting battery #LenovoP2 #Powerhouse coming soon”

Apart from its highlight, the smartphone is expected to have a 5.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

How often do you your way because of low phone battery? Travel fearlessly with the longest lasting battery #LenovoP2 #Powerhouse coming soon pic.twitter.com/d4LZ3Thfut — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) January 2, 2017

Having an internal storage of 32GB expandable to 128GB of storage, the phone might come in two variants of 3GB and 4GB RAM.

On the camera front, the smartphone will have at least a 13 megapixel rear and a 5 megapixel selfie camera.

Also read: Lenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP

Lenovo P2 is speculated to have a similar design to the Vibe series and support on-the-go charging.

As the Lenovo Vibe P1 was launched at a price of Rs 15,999, the Lenovo P2 might cost somewhere around Rs 20,000.

Lenovo has released a number of smartphones in India in the recent past like Lenovo K6 Power, Lenovo K6 Note, Lenovo Z2 Plus and Lenovo ZUK Edge.

Also read: Top 5 Moto Phones Under Rs 16,000 in 2016