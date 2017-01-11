Lenovo P2 With 5,100mAh Battery Launched for Rs 16,999

Lenovo officially launched the P2 smartphone with a massive 5,100mAh battery in India today (January 11) and the device will be available exclusively on e-Commerce site Flipkart. Lenovo P2 will retail at Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999 for 3GB and 4GB variants respectively starting 11:59 pm on Flipkart.

Flipkart had put up banners on its homepage and Lenovo too confirmed the news on its official Twitter page.

Lenovo is going for an open sale with the new P2 smartphone on Flipkart as its homepage is not asking users to register for buying the device.

The Lenovo P2 was unveiled at the IFA 2016 in Berlin and the USP of the smartphone is its massive 5,100mAh battery which, the company claims, offers up to 78 hours of talktime on a single charge.

The battery-centric phone enters India after Lenovo K6 Note was launched in 2016 end.

Lenovo P2 has taken a cue from the popular Vibe series and features a plastic back with a metal finish and frames on the sides. The device has a big 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display (1920×1080 pixels).

The smartphone packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2 GHz, which is coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM, while the storage space remains the same in both phones at 32GB, which can be further expanded to another 128 GB via a micro SD card.